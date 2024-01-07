Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Trading Up 0.2%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 94,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 97,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Toro Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

About Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

