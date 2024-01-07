Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Trading Up 0.2%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 94,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 97,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Toro Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.
Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro
About Toro
Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.
