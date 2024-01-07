The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

SMG opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 99.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

