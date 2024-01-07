The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Trading Down 0.1%

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 147.60 ($1.88). 307,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 351,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £758.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2,108.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

