The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

