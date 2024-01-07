The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Saturday, January 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.
Detroit Legal News Stock Performance
DTRL stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.73. Detroit Legal News has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.99.
Detroit Legal News Company Profile
