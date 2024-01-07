The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,586.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,586.29 ($58.40).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($55.39) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.67) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,799 ($61.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,634 ($46.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,980 ($63.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,580.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,251.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

