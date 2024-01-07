Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.1042 per share on Thursday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
Shares of TBVPY opened at $39.41 on Friday. Thai Beverage Public has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74.
About Thai Beverage Public
