Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 4,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01.
