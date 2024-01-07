Telemus Capital LLC Sells 361 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

