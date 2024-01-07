Telemus Capital LLC Invests $558,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Polaris by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,898,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Polaris by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Polaris by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

