Telemus Capital LLC Has $523,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in RTX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in RTX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

