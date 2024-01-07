Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,677 shares of company stock worth $143,137. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

