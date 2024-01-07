Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $42.76 and last traded at $42.88. Approximately 783,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,050,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Specifically, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $967,561.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,711 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,740. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $534,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

