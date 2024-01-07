Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.83. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

See Also

