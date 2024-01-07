Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $295.33 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $248.29 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

