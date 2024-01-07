Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $229.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $260.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

