Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 9,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,628% compared to the average daily volume of 359 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raymond Debbane purchased 508,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $579,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 849,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,034.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 914,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Debbane acquired 508,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $579,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 849,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,034.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 757,126 shares of company stock worth $837,353. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.90% and a negative net margin of 29,728.25%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

