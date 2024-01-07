Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

