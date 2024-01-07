SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 2,015.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,015.83 ($25.67).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.83) to GBX 2,050 ($26.10) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.63) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.74) to GBX 2,125 ($27.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,858 ($23.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,505.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,797.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,711.08. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,485 ($18.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.61).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

