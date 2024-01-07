Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5-198.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.78 million.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.84 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,288,911.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,028.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 139,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,971,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 746,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,288,911.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,028.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

