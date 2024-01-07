SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $189.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.