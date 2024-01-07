SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,031,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.18 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

