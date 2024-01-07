SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $3,875,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 327,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ SP opened at $51.59 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

