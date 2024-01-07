South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOUHY. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of South32 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
South32 Stock Performance
South32 Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
