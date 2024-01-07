SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.65

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $11.77. SolarWinds shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 345,857 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

SolarWinds Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $189.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,559,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,618,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 170,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

