Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.0 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

SLP stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $797.60 million, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,208,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,255 shares in the company, valued at $147,178,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,208,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,255 shares in the company, valued at $147,178,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

