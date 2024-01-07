Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $137.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

