ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NOW stock opened at $676.16 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $720.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $668.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

