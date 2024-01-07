Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 8th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

SAR stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

