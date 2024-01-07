Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

