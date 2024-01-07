Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GODN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,602,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

