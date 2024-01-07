Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,859 Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 429.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Canada ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLCA opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.