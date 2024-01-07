Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,364,000.

NASDAQ:KVACU opened at $10.37 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

