Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 2,175 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

