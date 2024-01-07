Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Shares Up 1.5%

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 94,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 327,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 26.36% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $182.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sadot Group Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sadot Group Company Profile

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.