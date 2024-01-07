Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $29.83. 16,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 30,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.
Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.
Institutional Trading of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.84% of Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF
The Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 25 to 50 companies around the world that are involved in generative artificial intelligence and other related technologies.
