Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

CBAY stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,640 shares of company stock worth $3,833,732. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,697,000 after buying an additional 598,707 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

