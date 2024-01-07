Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Repligen Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

