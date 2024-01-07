Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Position Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,648 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter worth about $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relx by 80.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 684,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $14,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Relx by 36.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $39.54 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RELX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.48) to GBX 3,170 ($40.37) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.27) to GBX 2,860 ($36.42) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($39.22) to GBX 3,200 ($40.75) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

