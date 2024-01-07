Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $913.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.76. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $924.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

