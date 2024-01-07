Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.9 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

