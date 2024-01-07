reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Stock Price Down 8.6%

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.60. 450,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 331,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

reAlpha Tech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

