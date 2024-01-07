Raymond James Raises United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $41.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,131,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 93.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 14.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 312.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

