Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Paul Stockton Buys 9 Shares

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton purchased 9 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,704 ($21.70) per share, with a total value of £153.36 ($195.29).
Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($20.48) per share, with a total value of £144.72 ($184.29).
Rathbones Group Price Performance
Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,696 ($21.60) on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,245 ($28.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,650.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,702.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,323.29, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66.
About Rathbones Group
Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.
