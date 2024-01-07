Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $18.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.2 %
MLM opened at $486.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $500.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.67 and a 200-day moving average of $448.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
