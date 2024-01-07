Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Southwestern Energy Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 401.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 880.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 3,311,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 126.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.