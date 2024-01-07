Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%.
Keyera Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$32.06 on Friday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.30. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54.
Keyera Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
