Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Cut by Analyst

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for PHX Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.59. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 129.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,679,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

