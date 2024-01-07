Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a report released on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $305.07 on Friday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $350.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waters by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.