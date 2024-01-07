Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Shares of PB opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

